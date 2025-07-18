Fans are rallying to LeBron James' defense after the NBA superstar faced unexpected backlash online for carrying his 10-year-old daughter, Zhuri Nova James, during a family night at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

James, 40, attended the event with his wife, Savannah, and daughter Zhuri to watch his son, Bronny, play against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward was seen beaming as he supported Bronny courtside, with Zhuri displaying her own budding basketball skills before greeting family members with a choreographed handshake.

However, after the game, James was photographed carrying Zhuri in his arms — a moment that some online critics deemed inappropriate for a child her age.

Why he carrying her when she’s already taller than Kevin Hart 😭 — NFL Updates on X (@NFLUpdatesOnX) July 13, 2025

Comments such as, "Why is he carrying her when she's already taller than Kevin Hart," and "She too old for that," flooded social media platforms, questioning whether the young girl was "too big" to be carried by her father.

The criticism quickly drew a wave of support from fans who viewed the gesture as a tender moment between father and daughter.

"Never too big to be a daddy's girl. ppl need to mind their daddy!!" one commenter fired back after images were shared by fan account Noseybootzklub2017.

"Some of their daddies never held them and it shows," another user added.

Others emphasized the importance of cherishing childhood moments, with one post stating, "Let that man enjoy being a father to his daughter because time flies and soon enough she will become another man's wife because they grow up so fast."

James and Zhuri's close relationship has been on public display for a long time.

The pair have co-starred in commercials, attended red carpet events together, and produced content for Zhuri's YouTube channel, "All Things Zhuri," where the Lakers star is affectionately called her "FAVORITE friend."

James often refers to his daughter as the "Princess of the Kingdom," and has credited her smile with helping him through professional challenges.

Their bond was also evident earlier this year when James became the first NBA player to score 40,000 career points.

He immediately looked to Zhuri in the stands to celebrate the milestone, recalling how she pumped her arms and blew kisses back at him.

Zhuri, who has nearly half a million followers on social media, has built her own public profile, from presenting James with his 2023 ESPY Award to correcting her mother, Savannah, in a playful onstage moment.