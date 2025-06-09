Sharon Osbourne's visibly frail appearance has prompted concern from family, friends, and fans alike, with many attributing the dramatic weight loss to her continued use of Ozempic, a diabetes drug widely used for weight management.

The 72-year-old former talk show host and wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne was recently photographed appearing noticeably thin, with sunken cheeks and ill-fitting clothes.

As per RadarOnline, sources close to the family say the change has left even her husband, 76-year-old Ozzy Osbourne, the frontman of Black Sabbath, "reeling" with shock.

"It's frightening to see how thin Sharon's gotten," an insider told RadarOnline. "People are genuinely worried for her."

Osbourne admitted in 2024 that she had been using Ozempic, a prescription medication approved for type 2 diabetes that has surged in popularity for its appetite-suppressing weight loss effects.

She revealed she had lost 42 pounds and acknowledged she may have gone too far.

"I think I went too far," Osbourne said last year. "I promised everyone that I was going to try to gain some back, but I haven't been able to put on a single pound."

Critics and concerned fans have taken to social media in recent days with blunt messages, including one viral comment reading simply, "Eat a sandwich!"

Others have urged the TV personality to prioritize self-care, especially given the demands of caring for her ailing husband, who suffers from Parkinson's disease and has reportedly become increasingly dependent on her support.

"No one's passing judgment or trying to be cruel, but it is very worrisome because she doesn't look healthy," the insider added. "Clearly, she has a lot on her plate — she's so busy with work and taking care of Ozzy, it seems like she's putting her self-care on the back burner."

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a medical expert who has not treated Osbourne, weighed in on the effects of Ozempic and similar drugs. "She is 5-foot-2 and appears to weigh about 100 pounds," he said. "

These drugs work by suppressing hunger.

They also cause a significant loss of fat, including the layer between skin and muscle, making veins and muscle outlines more prominent."

Mirkin added that while the cosmetic changes might appeal to some, they often come with concerning health implications. "Rapid and extreme fat loss can have unintended and dangerous effects on overall wellness," he said.

Osbourne, who rose to fame as the no-nonsense matriarch on "The Osbournes" reality series and later co-hosted "The Talk," has long been candid about her struggles, including health and cosmetic procedures.

However, her latest transformation has sparked widespread debate about Hollywood's obsession with weight loss and the pressures faced by women in the spotlight.

Representatives for Sharon Osbourne declined to comment Monday.

Ozzy Osbourne, whose declining health has kept him largely out of the public eye, has not issued a public statement regarding his wife's condition.

As concerns grow, many fans are hoping Sharon takes a step back to focus on her well-being. "She's always been a strong woman," one longtime viewer wrote on Instagram. "But even strong women need rest, care, and support."