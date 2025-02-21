Pamela Anderson, the iconic "Baywatch" star, has opened up about the emotional journey of seeking forgiveness from her sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, 28, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, for the impact her widely publicized career had on them.

Anderson, 57, opened up about it on Friday during a screening of her Golden Globe-nominated film The Last Showgirl in London. In it, she plays a middle-aged Las Vegas showgirl confronted with the uncertainty that life change can bring.

The effort that she put into her sons' lives, in spite of the sexualization of her image in the entertainment industry, would be found in what she suggested would have a negative impact on them.

Speaking to DailyMail, she said: "I have two boys in this industry, and I think anytime your mother is sexualised in some way, even though in the moment when they're young and you think, they're young, it's not going to hurt them, but it hurts them, and they carry it with them."

"You will face your adult children and beg for their forgiveness," she continued.

She reiterated that parenting lacks a perfect formula. She also said her role as "The Last Showgirl" was cathartic, allowing her to relive some of her past choices and understand their context.

"We just do the best we can, and there's no perfect way of being a parent. I felt there was so much there to discover, and it was good for both of us," she said.

"It's even emotional to talk about it, and it was very cathartic making this film, because I got to pour my heart [into it] and look at things differently."

Anderson, who became known for her Playboy magazine appearance at age 22 and later her role on "Baywatch," looked back on the early days of her career. While there were many challenges, Anderson told the magazine she wasn't ashamed of her life choices, but she acknowledged that hindsight might have changed a thing or two.

'Being a working mom and being in this entertainment world and having your mom be sexualized in some way - I didn't realize how difficult it was," she said.

Pamela Anderson Enjoys Being Makeup-Free

Speaking of being natural, the former Playboy model revealed how the passing of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019 made her embrace a more natural look. She described going makeup-free as liberating, a sentiment she shared during a 2023 interview with ELLE magazine.

'[Alexis] was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup,' Pamela explained. She said that going without makeup has been 'freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.'

Anderson, who parallels her own life in her work, is still basking in the glow of her acclaimed recent turn in "The Last Showgirl," which took the spotlight back onto some of the highs (and lows) of her storied career and the personal cost of living it.