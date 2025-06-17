Pamela Anderson made her appearance in Paramount Pictures' official trailer for "The Naked Gun" reboot released on Monday, showcasing the actress and Liam Neeson in the highly anticipated comedy sequel.

The trailer reveals Anderson has been cast for the role of Beth, a character who seeks help from Neeson's Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. after believing someone murdered her brother.

The trailer shows Anderson making a "dynamic entrance" alongside Neeson, who plays the son of Leslie Nielsen's original Frank Drebin character. The actress appears in several scenes throughout the footage, including one memorable moment where she is spotted cleaning Neeson's oven, demonstrating the film's commitment to the franchise's signature absurd humor.

The actor stars as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., following in his father's footsteps as a member of the Police Squad. The trailer incorporates a playful reference to Neeson's "Taken" franchise with the tagline "Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world!"

The reboot serves as a legacy sequel to the beloved comedy series that began in 1988 with Leslie Nielsen. Director Akiva Schaffer, known for his work with "The Lonely Island" and "Saturday Night Live," helms the project, while Seth MacFarlane serves as producer.

The trailer presents the Police Squad facing closure unless they can solve Anderson's character's case, creating the central plot tension in the film. The footage includes the franchise's trademark sight gags and slapstick comedy, with scenes showing Neeson in various comedic situations, including shooting up a restaurant to use the bathroom.

Anderson and Neeson have expressed mutual admiration for their collaboration on the film. The actress told People magazine that Neeson was "the perfect gentleman" on set, saying he "sincerely looked after me" and "brings out the best in you." Neeson reciprocated her praise, telling the publication, "I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with."

Director Schaffer praised Anderson's comedic abilities, saying that she is "so funny and smart and kind" and will "really surprise people with how hilarious she is."

The cast of the "Naked Gun" reboot also includes Paul Walter Hauser as Captain Ed Hocken Jr., CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 1, 2025.

The original "Naked Gun" trilogy starred Nielsen and Priscilla Presley, with the franchise spawning three films between 1988 and 1994. The new movie represents the first entry in the series in over three decades.