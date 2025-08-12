Cristiano Ronaldo has officially popped the question to longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez, and the engagement ring is making headlines almost as much as the proposal itself.

Rodriguez, 31, announced the news on Instagram on Aug. 11 with a photo showing her hand resting on Ronaldo's, the massive diamond catching the light. In the caption, she wrote, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."

The dazzling sparkler features an oval-cut center diamond flanked by two large side stones.

While the couple has not revealed the jeweler behind the design, diamond experts believe the piece could cost anywhere between $2 million and $5 million, PageSix said.

Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, estimated that the center diamond could be a flawless D color stone weighing over 30 carats, a detail that would push the value toward the higher end of the range.

"A stone like this is extremely rare and would easily be one of the most valuable engagement rings in the world," Anand said.

💍 The value of Georgina's engagement ring, which was presented to her by the Cristiano Ronaldo, is estimated at more than $3 Million. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Nvtm3m0nrM — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) August 11, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Georgina One of the Largest Rings in Years

Laura Taylor, an engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, offered her own breakdown, suggesting the center stone may weigh between 15 and 20 carats and is likely set in platinum for security.

"Oval cuts are known for their brilliant sparkle from every angle, and the side diamonds make the main stone appear even larger," Taylor explained. "This is easily one of the most impressive rings we've seen in recent years."

According to People, Ronaldo, 40, and Rodriguez have been together for eight years. The pair first met in a Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodriguez was working at the time.

They made their relationship public in 2017 and now share two daughters, Alana, 7, and Bella, 3. Ronaldo is also father to three other children — Cristiano Jr., 15, and twins Eva and Mateo, 8.

The couple's relationship has often been the subject of engagement speculation.

In the past, Rodriguez has been seen wearing large rings, including a striking emerald-cut diamond, but none have compared to the sheer size and value of her new engagement piece.

Fans and friends have been quick to react to the news. Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, left a congratulatory comment on Rodriguez's post, while thousands of others filled the comments section with heart emojis and well wishes.