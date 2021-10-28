Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is expecting twins, according to reports.

He gushed to his Instagram followers on Thursday, saying that his and his girlfriend's "hearts are full of love."

Ronaldo, now welcoming his second and third child with Georgina, 27, wrote: 'Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you.'

He and Georgina posted photographs of their ultrasound scans and a snapshot of their four children swimming together on Instagram. The photographs and descriptions of the Argentinian model were the same on both sites.

Christian and Georgina are parents to Alana, 3, Cristiano Jr., 11, and the twins Eva and Mateo, who will turn four in a few months.

Dolores Aveiro commented shortly after Manchester United star Victor Lindelof made the announcement on social media, ""Let my grandchildren be born healthy. That's what matters the most."

On her Instagram Story, the 66-year-old, who suffered a near-fatal stroke in 2017, posted a photo of the twins' ultrasound images, along with an applauding emoji in the caption.

Georgina's elder sister Ivana also congratulated them, who had revealed in July that she was expecting her first child with painter Carlos Garcia.

On the couple's Instagram photos, she wrote, "Congratulations, family," followed by two heart emojis.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin Fatal Shooting Accident to Be Independently Investigated by Known Power Attorney Over 'Unanswered' Questions

Ahead of the release of her new Netflix series "Soy Georgina," Georgina made it obvious that she wants Cristiano to propose to her.

In the preview, her buddies joke that Cristiano, 36, will pop the question in the video.

During dinner with her friends, she said, "It doesn't rely on me... I wish." She said it in front of the athlete.

She then said"Ojala," which means "Should God will it" or "Let's hope so.".

The camera follows Georgina as she spends time at home with her family and friends and at social occasions in the show.

They went to the UK last month when Ronaldo returned to Manchester United.

Despite the fact that Ronaldo's oldest child was born in the United States in 2010, he was returned to Madrid to be raised by his dad. It's unclear who his mother is.

Fans were shocked to learn in June 2017 that Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina were expecting their first child together. The couple announced their surrogate pregnancy with the birth of twins Eva and Mateo a month later.

Asked by Spanish publication El Mundo whether he was 'happy' to be expanding the family once more, he said: "Yes, very much."

READ MORE: Gabby Petito Murder Case Closed With Brian Laundrie Dead?