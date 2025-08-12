Jennifer Aniston has opened up about one of the most publicized chapters of her life — the years surrounding her split from Brad Pitt and his relationship with Angelina Jolie.

In a new Vanity Fair interview published Monday, the 56-year-old actress reflected on the media frenzy that followed her 2005 divorce from Pitt.

"It was such a vulnerable time," Aniston said, recalling how the press turned her private heartbreak into front-page drama, Yahoo said. "If they didn't have their soap operas, they had their tabloids."

Aniston and Pitt married in 2000 but separated five years later.

That same year, Pitt met Jolie while filming "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," sparking widespread speculation about a behind-the-scenes romance.

Soon after, the couple posed for a controversial W magazine photoshoot titled "Domestic Bliss," which depicted them as a married couple with children.

Aniston recalled how the constant attention took a toll on her, admitting she took the situation very personally despite wishing it had never happened.

Jennifer Aniston Says She Feared Interviews After Pitt Split

The actress revealed that she developed a fear of interviews during that time, worried her words would be twisted.

"There's obviously some PTSD we all have, which is why these scare me," she explained. "How are they going to misinterpret my words or take something out of context?"

The constant headlines often centered on her personal life — including speculation about whether she wanted children.

"We're human beings, even though some people don't want to believe we are," Aniston said. "They think, 'You signed up for it, so you take it.' But we really didn't sign up for that."

According to ENews, Aniston, who later married and divorced actor Justin Theroux, said her way of coping back then was simple but firm: "Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking, girl."

Pitt went on to marry Jolie in 2014 before their highly publicized split in 2016, which led to years of legal disputes.

But for Aniston, the focus now is not on the past, but on the lessons she carried forward — and perhaps, one day, sharing them in more detail.

As she told sources a memoir is possible, but only "when I have more to say."