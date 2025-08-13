Cheryl Hines is speaking out to shut down speculation about her marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., addressing persistent rumors fueled by his shift into national politics and recent controversies.

In an Aug. 12 interview with TheWallStreetJournal, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress made it clear that she and Kennedy remain committed to each other.

"Bobby and I talk about everything, so that's how we move through everything," Hines said. "We're really good friends, and we trust each other."

Hines, 59, has faced public scrutiny since Kennedy left the Democratic Party, ended his independent presidential bid in 2024, and later joined President Donald Trump's cabinet as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

According to ENews, she said she doesn't see the point in responding to every rumor, including allegations surrounding journalist Olivia Nuzzi, who was placed on leave last year over a "personal" relationship with a former reporting subject CNN identified as Kennedy.

Both Hines and Kennedy declined to address the matter directly.

The actress, who married Kennedy in 2014, admitted she's puzzled by the intense reactions to his political alignment. "At first, you're thinking, 'Wow. Why are they so angry or disappointed?' Some people can't even talk about it. It's really rather strange, actually," she said.

Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. Present United Front Amid Rumors

Hines' stance on some of Kennedy's controversial views has also evolved. In 2022, she condemned his comments comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.

But in the new interview, she expressed skepticism toward established science.

"Is science ever settled? Everything's changing. Technology changes. Everything changes," she said.

The couple avoided directly discussing the sexting allegations but appeared united.

"One would deduce that we love each other and are still married and whatever we've been through is behind us," Hines shared, noting her upcoming memoir "Unscripted" portrays their relationship positively, People said.

Kennedy also addressed how his wife has been pulled into his controversies. "There is no end, and if you get caught into responding to it then it drags you into low vibrations," he said. "The trick is to try to stay in the high vibrations."

Despite earlier claims that he had "no plans to enter politics," Kennedy's current role leading the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative at HHS has Hines fully on board.

She even supports some of his unconventional health choices, saying, "Something like that doesn't worry me or scare me. I feel very connected to MAHA."