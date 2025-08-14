Liam Hemsworth and his longtime girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, may be taking the next step in their relationship.

Over the weekend in Ibiza, Spain, fans couldn't help but notice Brooks showing off a large diamond ring on her left hand while walking along a yacht dock, sparking engagement rumors.

The 29-year-old Australian model kept it casual and stylish in a short yellow dress, trendy sunglasses, and a straw purse, going barefoot as she stepped onto the boat.

Hemsworth, 35, matched the relaxed vibe in a white sleeveless shirt and blue shorts. The summer outing also included friends and family.

Photos of Brooks' ring quickly circulated on social media, showing a sizable princess-cut diamond that immediately drew attention.

Brooks' sparkling ring drew plenty of attention, but neither she nor Hemsworth have shared any confirmation, leaving fans to speculate.

Rumors about the couple's relationship first started back in December 2019, after they were seen enjoying lunch with Liam's parents in Byron Bay, Australia, Elle said.

Their relationship developed quietly over the years, with public appearances kept to a minimum.

🚨| According to a reliable source, Liam Hemsworth told friends he first realized Gabriella was ‘the one’ while listening 'Used To be Young’ by his ex Miley Cyrus.



- The source also revealed that Used To Be Young played at their engagement party. pic.twitter.com/bQEvT6C4YP — Mileyola (@MILEYOLA_) August 13, 2025

The pair made their first public red carpet appearance together in June 2021 at a children's mental health charity event in Sydney and were recently seen attending Wimbledon.

Brooks, an international model who has worked with brands like Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Calvin Klein, has spoken sparingly about her relationship.

In a 2021 interview, she said, "My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me... there are some things you just want to keep to yourself."

She added that she understands public curiosity but prefers to keep their private life private.

The Hemsworths seemed to be having a great time during their trip to Spain.

According to PageSix, Liam shared a birthday tribute to his brother Chris on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday brother Chris! Thanks for always being such a wonderful legend. Never change. I hope I have abs like you when I grow up. Love you."

The photo showed Liam, Chris, and older brother Luke Hemsworth together on a Mediterranean boat.

Despite circulating rumors, the couple has remained private and has not commented publicly about the engagement.

Their relationship survived breakup speculation in August 2022, when a source suggested Liam "didn't want to be tied down." However, he quickly dispelled those rumors by appearing publicly with Brooks later that year.