Ghislaine Maxwell's relocation to a Texas minimum-security prison camp has stoked fresh concerns over her safety after reports of attempted break-ins and a shooting incident outside the facility.

Maxwell, 63, received a 20-year sentence for plotting with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse and exploit children.

She was transferred to Federal Prison Camp Bryan following a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who had worked as Donald Trump's defense attorney, regarding Epstein's case.

At about 1:15 a.m. on August 9, there were reports of gunfire at the camp. The authorities first reported it as a "gang-related" shooting, but subsequent reports differed.

The Bureau of Prisons reported that employees reacted as if they were "an active shooter situation," and Bryan Police stated there was "no indication" of gang activity.

Sources briefed on the incident expressed doubts about the official version, describing the incident as "highly suspicious."

A police report indicated a gun was fired within the camp grounds, perhaps by a guard, even though Bryan staff are generally not armed.

Author Jessica Reed Kraus reported on Substack that rumors within the facility suggested the event could have been "an attempted break-in to attack Maxwell."

Another source indicated a second attempted break-in days later failed to make it to the public news.

In response, security at the Bryan camp has outwardly intensified. Authorities put barbed wire on fences, deployed unmarked patrol units, and set up armed guards in rotating shifts in trucks at the entrance, witnesses said.

Guards with AR-15 rifles reportedly created barricades out of government vehicles.

An inside source expressed worry about Maxwell's destiny, stating, "I think there is a high likelihood Maxwell could be killed or moved—I just don't see her walking out of there alive."

Insiders informed RadarOnline the increased security could be to prevent a recurrence of Epstein's 2019 death in a New York jail, which was determined to be a suicide but led to years of conspiracy theories and speculation.

Epstein's death resulted in claims of a cover-up and accusations that the Trump administration protected influential friends associated with Epstein.

It has since been hinted by some critics that Maxwell might be exposed to similar threats.

The insider further stated: "Should anything happen to Maxwell, it would collapse any remaining trust in the system and cast an indelible shadow over Trump himself. They cannot afford to conclude this story with two bodies.."