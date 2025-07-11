The former cellmate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claims the disgraced financier offered him money to take his life before dying by suicide in 2019 — and revealed the existence of a previously undisclosed suicide note.

In an interview with the podcast House Inhabit, Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer and convicted murderer, said Epstein was "desperate to die" and attempted suicide in their shared cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York before his death in August 2019.

"Jeffrey Epstein tried killing himself when he was in the cell with me," Tartaglione said. "I woke up and I brought him back with CPR. And to prove this point, Jeffrey Epstein wrote a suicide note."

According to Tartaglione, the note was later ordered into court by a judge presiding over his own legal proceedings. "My lawyers had to bring it in. They even got handwriting experts to prove he wrote it," he said, adding that Epstein hid the note inside one of Tartaglione's books.

The former cellmate also claimed Epstein offered him money in exchange for helping end his life.

"He wanted me to kill him," Tartaglione said. "Once they denied his bail, that's when he decided that. Because when he got back from the bail hearing, one of the first things he asked was, 'How do I make a noose?' I told him, 'You're not doing that in this cell, Jeff.'"

The content of the suicide note, according to Tartaglione, included lines such as: "The FBI looked into me for months and found nothing. What do you want me to do, cry about it?" and "Time to say goodbye."

Epstein's death, ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner, has long fueled conspiracy theories, especially due to irregularities in jail protocols and surveillance footage. But Tartaglione dismissed such claims in the interview.

"He definitely committed suicide," he said. "That's why I was cleared of any wrongdoing. They knew it."

Tartaglione added that Epstein, in an effort to avoid being placed on suicide watch, falsely claimed Tartaglione had attacked him during the initial hanging attempt.

"He eventually apologized," Tartaglione said. "He didn't want to be watched. He wanted to die."

The revelations come as new reports indicate the Department of Justice and FBI have reaffirmed conclusions that Epstein was not murdered and did not maintain a so-called "blackmail list" of powerful associates.

A recently surfaced DOJ memo, reviewed by Axios, notes that enhanced footage from the night of Epstein's death shows no other individuals entering or exiting his cell during the critical hours.

Tartaglione, who is serving a life sentence for the 2016 murders of four men, has been the subject of scrutiny over his proximity to Epstein's first reported suicide attempt.

He continues to maintain that he had no involvement in Epstein's death.