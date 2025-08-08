Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving time for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation, has been removed from a service dog training program at her prison in Texas.

Ghislaine Maxwell has recently been transferred to a new facility. She was moved from a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to Federal Prison Camp Bryan — a minimum-security women's prison located in Bryan, Texas.

The facility offers programs where inmates help train service dogs, but officials say Maxwell won't be allowed to take part.

Based on NBC News reports, Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions—the nonprofit that runs the program—explained the reason for the ban.

"We do not allow anyone whose crime involves abuse towards minors or animals — including any crime of a sexual nature," she stated. "That's a hard policy we have, so she will not be able to."

Mazzoni added, "Those are crimes against the vulnerable, and you're putting them with a puppy who is vulnerable."

Maxwell, 62, was convicted in 2021 of helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Newsweek said.

She has since been at the center of public attention, especially after the Justice Department recently announced that it would not be releasing further documents from the Epstein investigation.

NEW: Ghislaine Maxwell barred from service dog training at cushy prison camp



“We do not allow anyone whose crime involves abuse towards minors or animals — including any crime of a sexual nature,” the CEO of Canine Companions said. https://t.co/SZcx2rVntK — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) August 7, 2025

DOJ May Release Transcript of Maxwell's Epstein Interview

Ghislaine Maxwell's recent move to FPC Bryan has people wondering if her prison privileges will change.

Dave Aronberg, former Palm Beach County State Attorney, described the Texas prison as more of a "dorm-style housing situation" compared to her previous facility.

According to FoxNews, her transfer came just days after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for a two-day interview regarding her connections to Epstein.

The Department of Justice is considering whether to release a transcript of that interview under President Donald Trump's recent order to declassify credible evidence related to the Epstein case.

Ghislaine Maxwell isn't giving up on her fight for freedom. Her legal team has taken the next step by appealing her conviction to the US Supreme Court.

She was also scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on August 11.

However, Committee Chair James Comer has agreed to postpone her deposition until after her appeal is resolved, which is expected in late September.

Maxwell's legal and political future remains uncertain, especially as Trump has not ruled out the possibility of granting her a pardon.