Once fixtures in elite circles, Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes have reportedly formed a close bond behind bars, with sources describing the disgraced duo as "inseparable" at Federal Prison Camp Bryan.

The minimum-security Texas facility, often dubbed a "Club Fed," houses both women as they serve time for high-profile crimes. Maxwell, 63, is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation, while Holmes, 41, is serving more than 11 years for defrauding investors through her failed health tech startup, Theranos.

"They walk together, eat together, and talk for hours," an insider told columnist Rob Shuter via Substack. "It's like high school all over again, if high school were full of felons."

The unlikely friendship has sparked buzz among inmates and public backlash beyond the prison walls. Maxwell's recent transfer from a stricter Florida facility to Bryan reportedly stirred resentment among other inmates, many of whom view her arrival as special treatment.

"Ghislaine should be punished, not making prison friends," a spokesperson for Virginia Giuffre's family said, as reported by RadarOnline. Giuffre, a vocal Epstein survivor, has long criticized the criminal justice system for what she calls leniency toward those with wealth and status.

Holmes, who entered Bryan in 2023, was already known to associate with other high-profile inmates including reality TV personality Jen Shah of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. With Maxwell now in the mix, the facility has gained a reputation as an unlikely clubhouse for white-collar criminals.

Despite the relaxed setting — with no perimeter fencing, a softball field, and dorm-style housing — critics argue the friendship underscores a disturbing dynamic: that prison for the privileged often looks vastly different than for the average inmate.

"They've found each other," the insider added. "And now you can't tear them apart."

As both women continue to serve their sentences, the public scrutiny remains fierce — especially with Maxwell's legal team continuing to argue that her prosecution violated Epstein's controversial 2008 plea deal. Former President Donald Trump, when recently asked about rumors of a potential pardon for Maxwell, denied any involvement.

For now, Maxwell and Holmes appear to find comfort in each other's company as they adjust to life behind bars — a far cry from the spotlight and status they once enjoyed.