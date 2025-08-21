Meghan Markle's return to Netflix is being overshadowed by Taylor Swift, whose surprise album announcement has dominated headlines and online chatter, according to reports.

The Duchess of Sussex released the trailer for the second season of her lifestyle and cooking series, With Love, Meghan, earlier this month, aiming to mark what insiders called her "comeback moment." The new season, set to premiere Aug. 26, follows a lukewarm response to the show's debut and criticism from viewers who labeled it "inauthentic."

Meghan Markle wasn't happy with the timing of Taylor Swift's album announcement as she felt it overshadowed her 'comeback' moment, according to a new report. https://t.co/4bWY3OGeGP — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) August 20, 2025

But hours after Markle's announcement, Swift revealed her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast. The October release immediately generated massive online attention, with pre-orders briefly crashing the singer's website.

The timing left Markle reportedly frustrated, with sources telling journalist Rob Shuter that she was "distraught" over Swift's ability to dominate the news cycle. "Megan thought her trailer would own the news cycle," one insider said. "Then Taylor took all the oxygen out of the room."

While Markle is hoping the second season of her Netflix series can win back viewers and strengthen her presence in American media, Swift continues to enjoy cultural dominance following her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Meghan Markle Make-up Free Video

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex, posted a short, makeup-free video from her Montecito kitchen on Instagram Tuesday, showing her preparing a simple pasta dish and teasing upcoming projects.

The 44-year-old former actress captioned the clip, which features the song "Mia Cara, Mia Amore" by Annette Funicello, "Cooking up more than pasta (with homemade preserved lemons).....so much goodness is coming soon," and included a sparkle emoji. In the video, she sautés garlic, adds lemon and olive oil, tosses spaghetti and finishes the dish with grated cheese and fresh basil. A bottle of As Ever rosé appeared in the frame and jars of As Ever preserves were visible on the counter.

The footage offers a glimpse into the couple's home life in Montecito, where she and Prince Harry live with their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. The duchess has posted from her home kitchen before but previously told PEOPLE she opted not to film her Netflix series With Love, Meghan inside her house to protect the family's private space.

"With a crew of 80-plus people, that's a lot of people to have in your house," she told the magazine in March, saying she wanted to keep the home a "safe haven" where family routines and quiet moments are preserved.

Netflix released With Love, Meghan's first season in March. According to a Netflix engagement report published in July, the series received about 5.3 million views during the first half of 2025. Season two of the show is scheduled to premiere Tuesday, Aug. 26. The new season features guest appearances from chefs and personalities including José Andrés, Samin Nosrat, David Chang, Chrissy Teigen and Tan France, among others.