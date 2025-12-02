Scarlett Johansson is sharing a funny story about the night she almost ruined her future with Colin Jost.

During her guest-hosting spot on "Today with Jenna & Friends," the 41-year-old actress explained why she suddenly ended their first date in 2017 — a moment her now-husband thought meant she wasn't interested.

Johansson said the date began normally. Jost, then already a well-known "Saturday Night Live" cast member, invited her to an Italian restaurant in New York City's East Village.

She remembered it as a "lovely date," but what happened afterward changed the whole night, PageSix reported.

According to Johansson, she had almost never been asked out in a traditional way before.

"Nobody had ever asked me out before," she said, adding that she had spent most of her life in long relationships and wasn't used to casual dating.

When dinner ended, Jost suggested they meet up with his friends for drinks. That simple invitation made Johansson panic.

She admitted that she didn't know how to handle the moment, so she told him, "I have to go now. I need to leave." She ended the date after only an hour and a half.

Scarlett Johansson details awkward first date with Colin Jost: ‘I panicked’ https://t.co/Iek8Zsoctw pic.twitter.com/AXCcmIWirq — New York Post (@nypost) December 2, 2025

Scarlett Johansson Admits She Felt 'Flustered'

The rushed exit even surprised her babysitter when she got home. Johansson said the sitter asked why she had returned so early, and she could only explain that she felt "so flustered" by the night.

Jost later told her he thought the short date meant their connection was over. According to People, Johansson recalled him saying he assumed she wasn't interested because she had acted "so weird."

Looking back, she laughed at how nervous she had been.

Even with the awkward start, the couple worked things out. They began dating later in 2017, got engaged in 2019, and married in October 2020.

They now share a 4-year-old son, Cosmo, and Johansson is also mom to her 11-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage.

Jost had already admired Johansson long before their romance began. In his 2020 memoir, he described his early impression of her after they first met on the "SNL" set in 2006, calling her beautiful and smart — even though he joked that he looked "slovenly" at the time.