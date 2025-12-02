Comedian Rebecca Corry is taking the City of Los Angeles to court, claiming local leaders and city agencies are failing to protect animals.

Corry, known for her appearance on "Last Comic Standing," filed a lawsuit through her nonprofit, Stand Up for Pits, saying dogs in city shelters and in areas like Skid Row are suffering because officials are not following animal cruelty laws.

The lawsuit names Mayor Karen Bass, the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Animal Services, and Animal Services Manager Annette Ramirez.

Stand Up for Pits says the city has allowed "widespread animal suffering" by failing to enforce rules meant to keep animals safe.

The group says these failures forced the nonprofit to spend more than $50,000 caring for 11 dogs that the city should have helped, DailyMail reported.

The filing also points to problems inside the city's shelters. The nonprofit says it has recorded cases of dogs being left in dirty kennels, not receiving needed medical care, and recovering from surgery without protective cones.

It also says animals on Skid Row are often left tied up, starving, or in unsafe places with no action taken by authorities.

Rebecca Corry Vows to Fight for Animals in LA

Corry explained her frustration in a video posted on Instagram, saying her group had asked the city for a meeting before filing the lawsuit.

She said the nonprofit received "silence and bulls***" in return, which pushed them to take the issue to court.

She added, "It is very sad that I have to use my time, money and resources to sue people whose job it is to protect the animals."

In another social media post, Corry said, "It's time the world knows how animals are treated in Tinsel Town," adding that the group is ready to keep fighting "for as long as it takes."

City officials, however, say they have already taken steps to respond to concerns. A spokesperson for Mayor Bass told TMZ that the mayor has launched an investigation into animal cruelty in Skid Row.

The spokesperson said the LAPD recently rescued dogs from an illegal puppy mill and noted that the new initiative deploys specialized investigators and adds resources to help both animals and pet owners.

The pilot program began in Skid Row and could expand across Los Angeles.

Representatives for the LAPD, Los Angeles Animal Services, and Annette Ramirez have not commented on the lawsuit.