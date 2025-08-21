Minutes after her father Erik Menéndez's marathon parole hearing, his daughter Talia Menéndez took to Instagram with a series of explosive posts condemning the parole board, the prison system, and media coverage.

The 54-year-old inmate, who with his brother Lyle was convicted in the 1989 murders of their parents José and Kitty Menéndez, appeared before California's Board of Parole Hearings in a highly publicized session that stretched for most of the day. Talia's posts were the first to reveal that Erik was denied parole for three more years.

"HOW IS MY DAD A THREAT TO SOCIETY!!!!!!! A 3 YEAR DENIAL???? HELL IS ABOUT TO BREAK LOOSE!!!!!! WRONG MOVE RJ DONOVAN," she wrote in one story, referring to the San Diego prison where Erik is housed.

In another message, she criticized media coverage of her father's case:

"MONEY HUNGRY MEDIA FEEDING PIECES OF TRASH!!!!!!!!!! YOU WILL NOT HAVE PEACE UNTIL MY DAD IS FREE!!!!! ... THIS ISN'T OVER AND EVERYONE WILL KNOW THE SECRETS OF WHAT HAPPENS AT THESE PRISONS!!!!!!"

Talia also alleged mistreatment of her father while in custody:

"HOW ABOUT YOU GUYS MAKING MY DAD STAY TIED TO A BED FOR DAYS IN THE HOSPITAL IN EXCRUCIATING PAIN BOUND TO THE BED BY HIS HANDS AND FEET?!!!!! JUST WAIT UNTIL I EXPOSE ALL THE SECRETS OF THIS MESSED UP PRISON SYSTEM!!!!"

She further claimed that prison administrators profit from keeping inmates like Erik and Lyle incarcerated:

"THESE PRISONS MAKE BILLIONS THE MORE INMATES THEY HOUSE!!!! THIS IS ALL ABOUT MONEY! THEY GET PAID FOR LYLE AND ERIK BEING THERE!!!!!"

In her final post, Talia emphasized her personal stake in the case, describing herself as someone who grew up surrounded by the consequences of incarceration.

"I WAS A CHILD THAT GREW UP IN THE WALLS OF THESE CLOSED DOORS! I KNOW THE LIFE THAT GOES ON AND I WILL MAKE SURE THAT EVERYONE KNOWS WHAT REALLY GOES ON IN THESE PRISON! MY VOICE WILL BE HEARD BY MILLIONS OF PEOPLE."

Background on the Case

The Menéndez brothers were sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996 after two juries convicted them of killing their wealthy parents in Beverly Hills. Their defense argued they acted out of fear after years of sexual and emotional abuse, a claim that has continued to spark debate and inspire documentaries, dramatizations, and campaigns advocating for their release.

This year, changes in California law allowing juvenile offenders (Erik was 18 and Lyle 21 at the time) to seek parole have brought their cases back before the board for the first time in decades.

What Happens Next

If Erik Menéndez's parole was officially denied for three years, as his daughter claims, he will not be eligible for another hearing until 2028. However, the parole board is expected to release a written decision in the coming days, subject to review by the California governor.

Meanwhile, Talia Menéndez is signaling she intends to mobilize supporters, writing that she wants her voice "heard by millions of people" and calling for public attention on what she describes as corruption within the prison system.

She also called for a peaceful protest at noon tomorrow Friday at 12 pm by the prison. At that time her uncle Lyle's meeting with the parole board should be underway.

Here is her whole message: