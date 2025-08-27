Kelly Ripa is not planning on walking down the aisle again—but if she did, she already has a clear "checklist" for her next husband.

On the August 25 episode of "Live With Kelly and Mark," the 54-year-old host and her husband Mark Consuelos playfully imagined what life would look like if their nearly 30-year marriage ended.

Ripa, who tied the knot with Consuelos in 1996, said her ideal partner in that unlikely future would not be a younger man but instead a wealthy senior with very specific qualifications.

"If you and I were not together, my next husband—I almost said, 'My next husband, may he rest in peace'—will have to be one foot and one arm in the grave," Ripa quipped to her co-host and husband.

According to ENews, the daytime star went further, making it clear that companionship and financial security would matter far more than romance.

"He has to have severe ED [erectile dysfunction], and at least $6 billion in the bank," she added, drawing laughter from the studio audience and a smile from Consuelos.

Ripa and Consuelos Keep Fans Laughing With Divorce Jokes

The couple, who share three children—Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22—kept the conversation lighthearted, with Consuelos joking that he would only "mourn the loss" if their marriage ended.

"I'm assuming you passed away, 'cause why would you ever leave?" he told his wife, who chuckled at his quick response, OK Magazine reported.

This isn't the first time the longtime partners have poked fun at the idea of separation.

Back in May, Ripa teased that Consuelos would "absolutely fall apart" if they ever split, while he joked that he'd likely be "picked up" by someone else who could help keep him on track.

The couple emphasized at the time, and again this week, that these conversations are always in jest.

During the show, Ripa mentioned that she and her husband often joke about hypothetical scenarios, including one where she imagines faking her own death.

She added that her husband teases her with lighthearted responses.