During the July 2 episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," Kelly Ripa humorously shared that if she and Consuelos ever went their separate ways, she wouldn't be interested in dating again.

"Let's just say you were to leave me," Ripa, 54, told Consuelos during their show. "I can say with 100% certainty that dating is out of the question. I've had three kids. There's too much to explain."

Kelly and Mark have been together for a long time — they tied the knot in 1996, just a year after meeting on "All My Children."

Today, the couple is proud parents to three grown kids — Michael (28), Lola (24), and Joaquin (22).

Their real-life love story has long been a fan favorite, and they often poke fun at their relationship on air.

According to People, Ripa took things even further, joking that intimacy would also be off the table. "I'm not ever getting naked again — and I resent having to get naked in front of you sometimes," she said, making both Consuelos and the audience laugh.

She continued: "I'm like, 'No, no, no. Lights out. You can wait until dark. Also, turn off that light, and also turn off your cell phone light. I want it pitch-black in here. And no unexpected touching!'"

Kelly Ripa Shares Hilarious Take on Life After a Breakup

The playful conversation was sparked by an article Ripa had read about what women should avoid doing if they want to attract a man.

But her response turned into a self-proclaimed checklist of everything she does on purpose to keep men away — if she were ever single again.

"I'm doing all of these things to be repellent to a man!" she added with a smile.

Consuelos, also 54, didn't seem offended at all. Instead, he joined in on the fun, laughing at his wife's honest, over-the-top take on life after love.

This isn't the first time the two have joked about what might happen if their relationship ended.

Back in May, Ripa joked with viewers that if they ever split, Mark would totally fall apart and not handle it well at all, HelloMagazine said.

Mark laughed and agreed, saying someone would likely help him move on — prompting Kelly to joke right back, hoping she lives long enough to meet his second wife.