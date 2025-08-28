YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is facing online heat after questioning why comedian Caleb Hearon ranked above him on Rolling Stone's 2025 list of top internet influencers.

Earlier this week, MrBeast publicly criticized the ranking, pointing out Hearon's smaller social media following.

"According to this list a guy with 1 million followers is more influential than me," he tweeted. "What did I do to piss off The Rolling Stones?"

The tweet quickly stirred controversy. Fans of Hearon, known for their passionate online presence, flooded the replies.

Many defended Hearon, highlighting his strong connection to his audience and viral comedy work.

According to Cracked, Hearon, who uses she/they pronouns, has built a loyal following through popular podcast appearances and their own show, "So True with Caleb Hearon."

Although MrBeast has nearly 200 million YouTube subscribers and is widely seen as one of the internet's biggest names, critics argued that influence isn't only about numbers.

This is so fucking funny because based on the little i know about Mr.Beast, i 100% believe he posted this so everyone can dunk on caleb & it just backfired completely & he is now having to process the fact that he is a talentless clout chaser who is surrounded by shallow yes men pic.twitter.com/lrhBHo8yQ4 — Whacktose Intolerant (@MillyTamarez) August 27, 2025

MrBeast Deletes Tweet, Praises Caleb Hearon's Comedy

Hearon's fans emphasized that engagement and cultural impact—especially in specific online communities—can outweigh follower counts.

After the backlash, MrBeast quickly changed his tone, Newsweek said.

He deleted the tweet and acknowledged Hearon's talent in a follow-up post: "Ngl after this I watched some of his stuff and it's actually good. I deleted the tweet I don't want the smoke from the shooters, spare me plz."

Hearon responded calmly, sharing MrBeast's apology on Instagram with the caption, "i am in peace talks with Mr. Beast."

The dust-up highlights a growing divide in how online influence is viewed. Algorithms now serve content so differently to users that entire fan bases may never cross paths—until a public spat brings them together.

Some followers admitted they hadn't even heard of the other influencer before the exchange.

While MrBeast's brand revolves around massive-scale giveaways and viral stunts, Hearon is celebrated in alt-comedy circles for witty commentary and sharp responses to online trolls.