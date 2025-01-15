MrBeast, the YouTube sensation whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is making waves again. This time with his claim that he's ready to buy TikTok.

With the U.S. ban on the popular social media platform set to take effect on January 19, Donaldson took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week to share his bold idea.

"Okay fine, I'll buy TikTok so it doesn't get banned," he tweeted. While the post initially seemed like a joke, Donaldson followed up with a more serious statement.

"Unironically, I've had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this," he added. "Let's see if we can pull this off."

The possible TikTok ban stems from national security concerns over its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, and allegations of U.S. user data being shared with Beijing.

A law signed by President Joe Biden last spring gave ByteDance until January 19 to sell the platform. If not sold, TikTok will become inaccessible in the U.S., with hosting and app stores prohibited from supporting it.

Donaldson's offer, though unlikely to come to fruition, isn't the first time someone has expressed interest in saving the app.

Elon Musk, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, and even Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary have reportedly explored similar ideas, as USA Today reported.

However, TikTok has dismissed the rumors of a sale as speculative, leaving its future in doubt.

Despite the ban's legal momentum, TikTok has been fighting back.

The company recently argued before the Supreme Court that banning the app would violate First Amendment rights. As of now, the court has not released a decision, leaving TikTok's fate uncertain.

Meanwhile, Donaldson hasn't provided details about his supposed plan or the "billionaires" he claims are backing him. Known for his ambitious stunts, including his recent show Beast Games, some fans wonder if this is another elaborate act or a serious business move.

For TikTok users, the looming ban means time is running out to save cherished content. ByteDance plans to offer tools for downloading personal data, but many creators are scrambling to preserve years' worth of videos.

As January 19 approaches, Donaldson's playful bid offers a glimmer of hope, albeit a faint one, for TikTok fans who aren't ready to say goodbye.