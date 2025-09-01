Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is being treated at a hospital in New Hampshire after getting into a car accident.

The 81-year-old was hurt on the evening of August 20 when his vehicle was struck from behind at high speed, shortly after he stopped to assist a woman in distress.

Giuliani's security chief, Michael Ragusa, explained that the former mayor had pulled over to assist a woman who claimed she was experiencing domestic violence.

"Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911," Ragusa explained in a statement. He stayed with her until police arrived to ensure she was safe, ENews reported.

Shortly after returning to the road, Giuliani's vehicle was rear-ended while traveling on the highway.

He was rushed to a nearby trauma center, where doctors diagnosed him with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, cuts, bruises, and injuries to his arm and leg.

Three others, including Giuliani, were taken to the hospital, though police said all injuries were non-life threatening.

Andrew Giuliani Thanks Public for Support After Father's Crash

Ragusa confirmed that Giuliani's medical team and business partner were notified right away. He added that the former mayor is alert and "in good spirits" despite the accident.

Ragusa mentioned that Giuliani suffered several injuries in the crash but is making strong progress in his recovery.

He also stressed that the crash "was not a targeted attack," urging the public to avoid spreading conspiracy theories about the incident.

According to CNN, Giuliani's son, Andrew, also spoke out following the crash, thanking people for their support. "Your prayers mean the world. As a son, I can tell you I'm honored to have a Dad that I can call the toughest SOB I've ever seen," he wrote on social media.

Doctors expect Giuliani to stay in the hospital for a few more days before being discharged. He will likely need to wear a back brace as part of his recovery.

The New Hampshire State Police confirmed it is investigating both the domestic violence report and the circumstances surrounding the collision. For now, officials have not released details about the driver who struck Giuliani's car.

Giuliani, often called "America's Mayor" for his leadership after the September 11 attacks, has faced legal and financial troubles in recent years.

But according to those close to him, his resilience remains strong. As Ragusa told reporters, "The mayor is in great spirits. He's a beast. He survived 9/11."