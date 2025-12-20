Guests at a holiday gathering hosted by Conan O'Brien said they were unnerved when Nick Reiner repeatedly asked strangers "creepy" questions hours before his parents, Rob and Michele Singer Reiner, were found slain in their Brentwood home, police and prosecutors said.

According to RadarOnline, attendees described the questions — "What's your name? What's your last name? Are you famous?" — as abrupt and repetitive, delivered without context and continuing even after people tried to disengage. Several guests said the behavior made them uncomfortable and prompted hosts to ask Reiner to leave the party held Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Less than 24 hours later, Los Angeles police responding to a welfare check discovered Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, in their Brentwood bedroom with fatal stab wounds, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. The killings occurred in the "early morning hours" of Sunday, Hochman said, as per The New York Times.

Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested later that day and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors have filed a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous weapon. He is being held without bail and is on suicide watch, authorities said.

Guests, as RadarOnline reported, recounted that Rob and Michele Reiner brought their son to O'Brien's party amid concerns about his recent behavior. Multiple sources told reporters that Nick at one point interrupted a private conversation with comedian Bill Hader; when Hader asked him to step away, guests said Reiner stared silently before walking off.

"It didn't come across as simple curiosity — it felt driven and repetitive," one guest said. "You could see people growing uneasy." Hosts later asked him to leave, according to two attendees.

The discovery of the couple's bodies occurred after a massage therapist scheduled to visit the home could not gain entry and contacted the family's daughter, Romy Reiner, 28. Romy then entered the home, found her father's bloodied body and fled, authorities said. Paramedics later confirmed both victims were deceased.

Investigators said Nick Reiner was not at the home when officers arrived. Law enforcement sources said he checked into a Santa Monica hotel in the predawn hours; staff reported finding a shower "full of blood." He was arrested Sunday night at a subway station in Exposition Park, about 15 miles from the Brentwood home.

Authorities have not publicly tied the conduct at the party to the killings, and investigators said the probe is ongoing. Hochman called the murders "shocking and tragic" and said prosecutors will seek justice and accountability.

Rob Reiner was a veteran filmmaker and actor whose directing credits include When Harry Met Sally... and A Few Good Men. Michele Singer Reiner was married to him for more than 35 years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department's homicide bureau. An arraignment date for Nick Reiner has not been announced.

This is a developing story.