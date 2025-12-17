Influencer Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, known online as Mary Magdalene, fell to her death from the ninth floor of a high-rise apartment in Phuket on Dec. 9, Thai authorities and friends said, and new footage released on social media shows the 33‑year‑old being helped into a hotel bed while appearing intoxicated weeks earlier.

According to RadarOnline, Gongora, a tattooed model known for large breast implants and a substantial social media following, was found dead in a parking area at about 1:50 p.m. local time after she had checked into the apartment building less than 30 minutes earlier, police said.

An investigation of the balcony from which she reportedly fell turned up a pair of flip‑flops that belonged to the influencer, officials said.

Video circulating on Instagram and other platforms shows Gongora on Nov. 20 being assisted by bystanders and local officers on the Phi Phi Islands as she is wheeled toward a hotel in a cart. In the clip obtained by TMZ, she tells those around her, "I don't know what's happening," and later says, "I'm drunk," as an officer helps her into a bed.

Thai investigators are reviewing the circumstances surrounding Gongora's death, but have not publicly released conclusions about whether the fall was accidental or the result of other factors. Police declined to provide additional details when reached Wednesday.

Friends and family paid tribute online. Gongora's brother, Ivan, posted a photo of the siblings and wrote, "I wish I'd spent more getting to know you," adding, "You are so funny and so creative ... I love you much more than words will ever say." A friend identified as Eden "the Doll" Estrada posted on Instagram that she was devastated to learn of Gongora's passing and urged others to hold loved ones close.

Gongora had been active on several social platforms and reportedly changed the handle on one of her Instagram accounts to "MaryMagdaleneDied" shortly before her death. Her final Instagram post shared a childhood photo alongside an image of Jim Carrey from the film "The Truman Show," which ends with the line, "And in case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night."

Local authorities said inquiries remain ongoing and that toxicology and forensic reports are pending. Representatives for Gongora could not be immediately reached for comment.