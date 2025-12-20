Hilaria Baldwin has shared that a major change could be coming for her family.

In a new interview with Gurus magazine published December 16, the 41-year-old said she and her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, are thinking about leaving New York and starting a new chapter on the West Coast.

Hilaria explained that the couple no longer wants to raise their children in the Hamptons.

She said they are considering a move to Los Angeles because they are looking for "fresh energy" and a sense of reset after several difficult years, Yahoo reported.

The idea marks a big shift for the family, which has long been based in New York.

The Baldwins share seven young children: Carmen, 12, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 9, Romeo, 7, Eduardo, 5, María, 4, and Ilaria, 2.

Alec is also the father of his eldest daughter, Ireland, 30, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

With such a large family, Hilaria made it clear that any decision they make is centered on what feels best for their kids.

Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Fear

The possible move comes after a challenging period tied to the 2021 Rust movie set shooting, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed.

According to US Magazine, Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter and pleaded not guilty. The case was dismissed in July 2024 after prosecutors were accused of withholding evidence.

Another key figure in the case, the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison before being released in May.

During the interview, Hilaria reflected on how frightening that time was for her family.

She recalled moments of deep fear during the trial, including wondering what would happen if Alec did not come home. Her words offered a rare look at the emotional toll the case took behind the scenes.

Alec has also spoken openly about how his children helped him cope. During a December 5 appearance on "The Adam Friedland Show," he said being surrounded by his kids gave his life purpose while work slowed down.

He shared that caring for them helped him focus on giving love rather than worrying about receiving it.