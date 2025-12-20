Newly released documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein have brought fresh attention to Prince Andrew after a striking photo of the former royal surfaced among thousands of images made public by the US Department of Justice.

The photo shows a younger Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lying across the laps of several women while Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, stands nearby smiling, NY Post reported.

The image is part of more than 95,000 photos and records released on December 19 under a congressional order.

These materials come from evidence gathered during federal investigations into Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

Many of the files are heavily redacted, and most images lack dates or background details, making it hard to know when or where they were taken.

In the black-and-white photo drawing the most attention, Andrew, now 65, is dressed in formal black-tie clothing. He is stretched across the laps of five women whose faces are blurred for privacy.

Maxwell is seen standing above him next to another woman whose face is also hidden. The photo appears to have been taken at a formal event.

Additional images released the same day include photos of Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson. In one, she is seen sitting on a couch while speaking with another woman.

Jeffrey Epstein Photos Spark Renewed Debate

In another, she poses with someone outdoors. Like many of the images in the release, these photos offer no clear context.

The latest release follows an earlier batch of Epstein-related images shared by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 12.

According to People, together, the disclosures include photos of many well-known figures, such as former President Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Richard Branson, Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, and others. The presence of a person in the files does not imply wrongdoing, as officials have stressed.

The renewed attention on Andrew comes after major changes to his royal status. In October, he announced he would stop using his royal titles amid ongoing scrutiny of his past connection to Epstein.

Days later, King Charles officially stripped him of his remaining royal titles and honors.

Andrew's ties to Epstein have followed him for years. In a 2019 BBC interview, he addressed their relationship and later stepped back from public duties.

At the time, he said his association with Epstein had become a serious problem for his family's work.

In 2022, Andrew settled a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of abuse when she was a teenager. He has repeatedly denied the claims. Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025 at age 41.