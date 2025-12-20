A recent report claiming that Prince Harry referred to his son, Archie, as "my little African child" has sparked controversy and prompted a denial from the Duke of Sussex's spokesperson.

As per StyleCaster, the claim originated from former magazine editor Tina Brown, who said on Katie Couric's YouTube show that primatologist Jane Goodall, before her death, told her that Harry made the comment shortly after Archie's birth. According to Brown, Goodall was one of the few people outside the royal family to visit Archie when he was born and was "absolutely stunned" by Harry's choice of words.

Brown further explained that members of the royal family expected Harry to step back from royal duties and lead a life focused on conservation in Africa, living "off the grid." Instead, Harry moved to Montecito, California, and embraced a high-profile celebrity lifestyle, which surprised both the royals and, reportedly, Harry himself.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry, on the other hand, strongly denied Brown's story, saying, "The Duke of Sussex has never said anything remotely resembling what is being claimed. Tina Brown knows exactly what she's doing by inventing these words and attributing them to a highly respected woman who is deceased and unable to correct the record."

BBC reported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as working members of the British royal family in early 2020, citing mental health and family pressures. Since then, reports have surfaced about alleged comments made by some royal family members about Markle and Archie, though details have remained unclear.

Despite recent estrangement from parts of the royal family, Harry reunited with his father, King Charles III, in September after more than a year apart. Rumors of a possible Christmas family reunion are circulating but remain unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, as per Reuters, the couple, who left their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, started the Archewell Foundation, which is named after their son Archie. The foundation has worked on a number of issues, such as fighting the negative effects of social media and helping kids who have been affected by war.

The foundation will change its name to Archewell Philanthropies and use a fiscal sponsor model as part of the planned changes. A spokesperson for the couple said that the goal of this change is to make the administration more efficient and flexible.

The spokesperson said that the change will help the family "meaningfully reach and have the most impact" while staying true to their values and commitment to making a difference.

Archewell has given money to causes like helping kids in Gaza and Ukraine since it started. The most recent donation was $500,000.