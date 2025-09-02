Robin Wright, 59, has shared candid reflections on her parenting journey with ex-husband Sean Penn, revealing she regrets not being stricter with their children.

In a recent interview with The Times of London, Wright said, "I have a huge regret as a mother and have experienced the fallout of this regret for many years with my kids — I wasn't hard enough on them."

Robin Wright and Sean Penn were married for 14 years, from 1996 until 2010, and together they have two children: daughter Dylan, 34, and son Hopper, 32.

According to DailyMail, Wright described how navigating parenthood alongside Penn's demanding acting career proved challenging.

"He was gone so much of the time. He'd come back and be the policeman and then he'd leave me with the residue," she said.

Wright admitted that she tended to soften discipline, creating an imbalance in their parenting.

Robin Wright reflected on her and Sean Penn's differing parenting styles, describing them as opposite extremes.

She noted that their children missed out on the balanced approach that combined firmness with understanding, which she believes is what they truly needed.

Robin Wright also spoke about some of the challenges her children faced growing up.

Robin Wright Shares “Huge Regret” About Coparenting With Ex-Husband Sean Penn https://t.co/7GnjJGLxd6 pic.twitter.com/eeCMWk17lY — E! News (@enews) September 1, 2025

Robin Wright Reflects on Kids' Struggles and Triumphs

Hopper struggled with substance abuse, which he made public in 2017, while Dylan experienced rebellious phases during her youth.

"Every day if the phone rings you're like, 'Is he alive? Is she alive?'" Wright recalled, reflecting on the worry she experienced during her children's tumultuous years, PageSix reported.

Despite the ups and downs they faced growing up, Robin Wright says her children, Dylan and Hopper, are now thriving and living happy, stable lives.

She opened up about the differences in her and Sean Penn's parenting styles—while she tended to be more lenient, Penn was firmer but often away for work.

This left their kids without a consistent middle ground in discipline, something Wright acknowledges they needed at the time.

Since their divorce, Wright and Penn have developed a respectful co-parenting relationship, showing that family bonds can remain strong even after separation.

Today, Wright is in a relationship with UK-based architect Henry Smith and continues to focus on her family and personal happiness.