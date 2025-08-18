Drake Bell is officially moving to end his marriage to Janet Von Schmeling more than a year after she first filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Drake & Josh alum filed his own petition in Seminole County, Florida, on August 14.

The filing comes two years after Von Schmeling submitted her paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court in April 2023.

At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested primary legal and physical custody of their son, Wyatt, along with spousal support.

Bell's manager, Juan José Rovirosa, told People that the actor's new filing is "simply concluding the legal process."

Juan José Rovirosa explained that Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling are putting their son's needs first as they finalize their split.

He noted that the two are approaching the end of their marriage with mutual respect and a shared commitment to keeping things positive for their family.

The couple, who began dating in 2013 and later married in 2018, separated in September 2022.

Their split became public in January 2023, shortly before Bell entered treatment for personal struggles.

Drake Bell files for divorce from wife Janet Von Schmeling 3 years after split https://t.co/ADprxiZ28c pic.twitter.com/kj076bgurw — New York Post (@nypost) August 16, 2025

Read more: Drake Bell Slams Hollywood for Hiring Taran Killam Despite Defending Convicted Sex Offender Brian Peck

Drake Bell Reflects on Childhood While Shaping His Own Parenting Style

Janet Von Schmeling eventually settled in Florida with their son, and Drake Bell has since made the move too.

Despite the breakup, Bell has spoken openly about his efforts to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship.

Just last month, he appeared on "The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby" and reflected on the importance of showing unity for their child, ENews said.

"I don't care if I'm angry at my ex-wife," he explained. "All my son knows is that me and his mom love each other. We're not together, but we love each other. We respect each other and we love him unconditionally."

Bell also shared how his own childhood influenced his approach to parenting. Recalling how his parents often criticized one another during their divorce, he said it left him feeling caught in the middle.

Bell expressed frustration, saying he felt judged and unappreciated. He pointed out that if neither side saw any good in each other, it left him questioning what others actually valued in him. He noted that he wants to break that cycle for his son.

Attorneys for both parties have asked for privacy as they finalize the legal details. Source reported that the court previously ordered the pair to meet in December 2024 to expedite the process, though it remains unclear what progress was made at that time.

Bell, 39, and Von Schmeling, 31, share one child together and their marriage lasted four years.