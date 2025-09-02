President Donald Trump reappeared Tuesday to put to rest circulating rumors of his death, yet debates over his health and the authenticity of his public speech remain on fire.

Trump, 79, appeared at the Oval Office with senior aides to sign off on a move of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama. He said that the move would create 30,000 new jobs.

Reacting to questions about where he was during the weekend, Trump tried to downplay the rumors.

He said, "I didn't do (a news conference) for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him. Biden wouldn't do them for months!"

Some internet viewers were not certain the event was streamed live. One tweeted, "Is there any press members at the Trump announcement right now? Because this seems so prerecorded."

Another commenter echoed those doubts. "I'm reading that it is a prerecorded announcement. More BS avoiding a live appearance speaking to reporters. How long do they think they can hide Trump? The rumor is that he had a stroke and can no longer speak."

A third bystander was concerned about Trump's health. "From the latest proof of life video released by the White House, Trump is caked with makeup, reporters kept at a distance, his voice is weak, and the podium is acting as a walker to help him stand up. It's not looking good health-wise."

The White House had previously acknowledged Trump's condition. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced in July: "In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs.

In keeping with routine medical care, and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit."

She went on to state that the president was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that strikes older people. "Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," Leavitt stated.

Over the weekend, Trump attempted to douse the health rumors by posting a photo of himself golfing with former NFL coach Jon Gruden.

"Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden – A really nice guy, and true character!" Trump captioned the photo.

Trump played golf with former NFL Super Bowl champion head coach Jon Gruden — seen wearing a Trump hat — at his D.C. golf course. 👀 pic.twitter.com/L6OJQye3Jr — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 31, 2025

Critics quickly jumped on the timing of the photo, pointing out that Gruden had posted a similar photo several days prior.

For now, Trump's appearance put to rest initial speculations of his death, but it hasn't silenced the ongoing debate regarding his long-term health.