President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his decision to send federal troops into Washington, D.C., dismissing critics who accused him of acting like a dictator. But his attempt to reframe himself as "a smart person" with "common sense" quickly unraveled after follow-up remarks appeared to contradict his claim.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said, "A lot of people are saying, 'Maybe we'd like a dictator.' I don't like a dictator. I'm not a dictator. I'm a man with great common sense and I'm a smart person." He went on to complain that his actions to reduce crime were being met with accusations that he was seizing too much power.

🚨HOLY SHIT HE ACTUALLY SAID THIS:



TRUMP: "A lot of people are saying maybe we'd like a dictator. I don't like a dictator. I'm not a dictator. I'm a man with great common sense and I'm a smart person."



His supporters need to wake the f*ck up and stop kissing his swollen feet. pic.twitter.com/B3yL5HjxKV — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 25, 2025

Smart people don't say they're smart.

People with common sense don't say they have common sense.

Honest people don't say they're honest.

Rich people don't say they're rich.

Successful people don't say they're successful.

They don't have to. — MikeBates (@MikeBates) August 25, 2025

The president's comments ignited backlash online, with many noting that people rarely feel the need to announce qualities such as intelligence or honesty. "Smart people don't say they're smart. People with common sense don't say they have common sense," one user posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The controversy deepened the next day when Trump declared, "I have the right to do anything I want to do. I'm the president of the United States." The remark was widely viewed as echoing the authoritarian posture he had just denied.

Trump has faced criticism from governors and civil rights groups for expanding federal authority into local jurisdictions. Earlier this month, he sent troops into Washington and threatened similar action in Chicago and Baltimore, citing crime rates. But Justice Department data shows crime in the nation's capital has been declining for several years.

His insistence that "a lot of people" are calling for a dictator fueled further speculation about his intentions. Online commentators said the remark should be taken seriously, pointing to his earlier acknowledgment in 2023 that he would use power for "retribution" on his first day back in office.

Opponents argue Trump's words elevate him above constitutional limits. "That sentence alone should set off alarm bells," one critic wrote. Another added, "No, he doesn't [have the right to do anything]! He's a big fat idiot and we need him gone."

Trump's remarks also stirred division among his supporters, with some accusing the media of cutting his comments out of context. But for critics, the combination of self-praise and sweeping claims of power reinforced fears that the president is moving closer to authoritarian rule.