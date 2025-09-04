Bryan Kohberger, the man who confessed to killing four University of Idaho students, revealed in a court document that he had been diagnosed with multiple mental health disorders months before admitting to the crimes.

In a handwritten filing dated June 29 and obtained by People, Kohberger stated that he had been diagnosed with autism level 1, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and ARFID—an eating disorder known as avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder.

These diagnoses were made in February 2025, while he was in custody awaiting trial.

Despite listing these conditions, Kohberger wrote that they did not impact his understanding of the legal process or the meaning of pleading guilty.

He emphasized that he was fully aware of what entering a guilty plea meant and what consequences could follow.

Alongside the mental health diagnoses, Kohberger also shared that he was taking levothyroxine, a commonly prescribed medication used to treat hypothyroidism.

New! Bryan Kohberger says in Feb 2025 he had been diagnosed with: autism (level 1), OCD, ADHD and the eating disorder ARFID#idaho4

Source: People pic.twitter.com/I37xLXdvtT — Jay is 4 Justice Podcast (@jayis4justice) September 3, 2025

Kohberger Admits to 4 Murders, Gets Life Sentence

The filing came just days before Kohberger confessed in court on July 2 to the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, TMZ said.

All four were University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger's diagnoses include conditions that affect behavior, focus, and eating habits. Autism level 1, the mildest form on the spectrum, usually does not require major support for daily tasks.

OCD is marked by repeated thoughts and behaviors, while ADHD can affect focus and organization.

ARFID, more common in children, leads to highly selective eating that may cause health problems.

Even with these conditions, Kohberger made it clear in his court filing that he did not intend to use them as a defense or reason for not understanding his plea. He stated that he accepted the likelihood of receiving four life sentences and an additional 10 years for a related burglary charge.

Kohberger was officially sentenced three weeks later. He will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.