Bryan Kohberger, the man sentenced to life for the murders of four University of Idaho students, says prison life has already become unbearable.

Just one day after being moved to Idaho Maximum Security Institution's J-Block on July 29, Kohberger submitted a handwritten note asking to be transferred, calling his situation a "nightmare."

In the note, obtained by People, Kohberger said he was not involved in recent disturbances inside the unit, such as cell flooding or striking, but claimed he was facing "minute-by-minute" harassment from other inmates.

"Unit 2 of J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from," he wrote on July 30.

His complaints did not stop there. Less than a week later, on August 4, Kohberger filed another concern note — this time accusing fellow inmates of shouting graphic sexual threats.

One alleged comment read, "I'll b--- f--- you," while another said, "The only a-- we'll be eating is Kohberger's."

A guard later confirmed vulgar language had been directed at Kohberger but could not identify who shouted the remarks.

Despite the complaint, prison officials decided he was "safe enough" to remain in J-Block for the time being.

Bryan Kohberger reveals graphic threats from fellow prison inmates, files sex harassment claim https://t.co/0bMDgIX1ys pic.twitter.com/gPuvbWfxv8 — New York Post (@nypost) August 20, 2025

Idaho Prison Limits Showers, Outdoor Time for Bryan Kohberger

J-Block houses up to 128 inmates, including those in general population, protective custody, and death row.

Individuals like Kohberger are kept in single-person cells, escorted in restraints, and given only one hour of outdoor time each day.

Showers are allowed every other day, a major change from the long, daily showers he reportedly enjoyed while in county jail.

Kohberger requested a transfer to B-Block, another restricted housing area with similar conditions but away from the inmates currently taunting him.

In their written response, prison staff told him flooding incidents were rare in J-Block and that the tier was "generally a fairly calm and quieter" place. He was advised to "give it some time."

The convicted killer's adjustment to prison life comes just weeks after he received four consecutive life sentences.

Kohberger pleaded guilty in July to the 2022 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, TMZ said.

The four students were brutally stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, a crime that shocked the nation and led to a lengthy investigation.