A former aide to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accidentally backed into his car moments after being fired, according to reports.

Hannah Anderson, who served as Kennedy's deputy chief of staff for policy, was dismissed on July 16 after just six months in the role.

The incident happened shortly after she was informed of her termination. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that Anderson, visibly upset, unintentionally reversed her vehicle into Kennedy's car outside the agency.

The minor crash did not result in injuries, but it underscored the growing unrest within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Anderson, who previously worked with the conservative America First Policy Institute, was one of several high-level staffers removed in recent weeks amid major leadership shake-ups.

Kennedy, who was appointed to lead HHS under President Trump, has faced a wave of internal conflict as he pushes his "Make America Healthy Again" agenda, RawStory said.

Anderson was let go alongside chief of staff Heather Flick Melanson during what insiders describe as a deep restructuring of senior personnel.

The firing and accidental crash came just days before another major shift within the department.

FDA Official Reinstated After Kennedy Appeals to White House

According to the NY Post, on July 29, Dr. Vinay Prasad, then-head of the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, was removed from his position following public pressure from far-right commentator Laura Loomer.

Prasad was reinstated two weeks later after Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary personally appealed to the White House.

Meanwhile, the turmoil continued as Susan Monarez, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was also removed from her position.

A White House official told The Post that Monarez had been asked to resign but refused, leading to her termination.

"Susan Monarez is not aligned with the president's agenda of Making America Healthy Again," said White House spokesperson Kush Desai.

Despite the dramatic internal shifts and mounting criticism from both sides of the aisle, Kennedy has continued to defend his staffing decisions.

However, the incident involving Anderson's emotional reaction and the minor car crash has drawn public attention to what many see as an increasingly unstable environment inside HHS.

No further comment has been made by Kennedy's office regarding the incident or Anderson's dismissal.