A White House representative confirmed that President Joe Biden recently had Mohs surgery to treat a skin cancer lesion on his forehead.

The procedure comes just months after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

The news surfaced after video footage showed Biden, 82, leaving a church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on September 4 with a large visible wound on his forehead.

Though the exact date of the surgery has not been confirmed, the spokesperson said it was part of his ongoing medical care.

According to CNN, Mohs surgery is a precise method used to remove layers of skin cancer, especially in areas like the face.

During the procedure, specialists carefully study each layer of tissue under a microscope and continue removing sections until no signs of cancer are detected.

It's often used for basal cell carcinoma, the most common and least aggressive form of skin cancer.

Back in February 2023, during his presidency, Biden had a cancerous growth taken off his chest, which doctors later identified as basal cell carcinoma.

🚨 NEW: President Biden's office announced today that he recently had Mohs surgery to remove skin-cancer lesions from his forehead.



Join me in praying for President Biden as he recovers and continues to battle prostate cancer. pic.twitter.com/uG7eRNkTAA — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 5, 2025

Biden's Skin Cancer Removed, No Further Treatment Needed

According to White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the procedure eliminated all cancerous tissue, and Biden required only routine follow-up checks rather than additional treatment.

Although basal cell carcinoma rarely spreads to other parts of the body, it can grow and become more difficult to treat if ignored. Doctors often recommend removing it early to avoid complications.

In May 2024, Biden's staff revealed that he had received a diagnosis of prostate cancer.

It was described as having a Gleason score of 9, meaning it was a very aggressive form of cancer, but still treatable, People said.

According to his spokesperson, the cancer had not reached his organs, and Biden started a pill-based treatment to manage it.

"The expectation is we're going to be able to beat this," Biden said in a TV interview at the time. "It's not in any organ... my bones are strong, it hadn't penetrated. So, I'm feeling good."

The President also spoke out on social media in May, writing, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places."

This isn't the first time cancer has impacted Biden's family. His son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015, and First Lady Jill Biden had two lesions removed in early 2023.