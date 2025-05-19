Former US President Joe Biden, 82, has been diagnosed with stage 5 prostate cancer, according to a statement released by his office.

Doctors have confirmed that the cancer has spread to his bones. While they describe it as aggressive, they remain hopeful, saying it is still treatable.

The diagnosis followed reports of urinary symptoms that led to further medical tests. A nodule was found on Biden's prostate during a recent check-up, and additional exams confirmed the cancer.

According to ENews, the Gleason score, used to grade prostate cancer, was reported as a 9—indicating a highly aggressive form of the disease.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," Biden's office shared on Sunday.

The President and his family are currently discussing possible treatment plans with his medical team, carefully considering the best path forward.

Doctors say hormone-sensitive prostate cancers can often be controlled with medication that blocks or lowers hormone levels.

Treatments such as surgery and radiation are typically not recommended once the disease has spread to bones.

According to Dr. Matthew Smith of Massachusetts General Brigham Cancer Center, "It's very treatable, but not curable. Most men in this situation would be treated with drugs."

Joe Biden had the best medical doctors on planet Earth, taking care of him 24/7 over the last four years. So unless they somehow simply missed freaking prostate cancer, they knew about it and participated in the cover-up until after the election. pic.twitter.com/Qxfg9MAsN2 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 18, 2025

Biden Family Explores Treatment Options as Supportive Messages Pour In

Biden's family is considering several options, including hormone therapy. A source close to the family said the former president is staying positive and is focused on his treatment plan with the support of his loved ones.

Public reactions to the news have been widespread. Former President Donald Trump, who won the 2024 election against Joe Biden, shared a message on social media expressing support.

He offered warm wishes to Jill Biden and the rest of the family, and conveyed hopes for a quick and successful recovery for the former president.

Vice President Kamala Harris also shared her support, highlighting President Biden's resilience and optimism, AP News said.

She expressed confidence that he would face this health challenge with the same strength and determination that have characterized his life and leadership.

Former President Barack Obama echoed these sentiments. "Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer than Joe," he stated. "I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace."

Biden has faced previous health challenges, including a past diagnosis of skin cancer and removal of a colon polyp.

His cancer awareness work, especially after the death of his son Beau from brain cancer in 2015, became central to his administration's "Cancer Moonshot" effort aimed at cutting cancer deaths in half over 25 years.