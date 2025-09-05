Cash Warren, 46, is back in the spotlight after being seen with 20-year-old actress Seanna Pereira just months after splitting from Jessica Alba.

The film producer and the young star were photographed leaving the exclusive Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles twice this week, sparking chatter about his new dating life.

On Wednesday morning, Warren and Pereira were seen leaving the exclusive venue side by side.

According to PageSix, Pereira wore a white bustier top paired with high-waisted black shorts and carried a matching Chanel purse, while Warren kept things simple in blue slacks, a white T-shirt, and black Adidas sneakers.

The two were photographed again the following day at the same club. This time, they coordinated in black.

Pereira showed up in a black mini dress with knee-high boots, while Warren wore a sleek button-down shirt with the same slacks from the night before. Photos showed them walking side by side before slipping into a car together.

Cash Warren Spotted with Actress Seanna Pereira Two Nights in a Row https://t.co/0FD0H0mqb1 — Just Curious (@curious_media) September 5, 2025

Cash Warren's Night Out With Pereira Sparks Buzz Post-Divorce

The appearance with Pereira happened only weeks after Warren was previously connected to 25-year-old model Hana Sun Doerr.

In early August, the pair were seen leaving the same club where he has now been spotted with Pereira.

Weeks later, Warren and Doerr were photographed sharing a kiss after dinner at Beverly Hills restaurant E. Baldi, fueling rumors that he was moving on quickly from his marriage.

The timing of these appearances has drawn attention, especially since Alba was also seen at the Bird Streets Club this week, just one day after her ex arrived with Pereira, DailyMail said.

The 44-year-old actress turned heads in a striking red dress, making her own solo entrance.

In January, Warren and Alba revealed that they were ending their marriage after 17 years together.

The "Fantastic Four" star later filed for divorce in February. The couple shares three children—Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7.

Despite going their separate ways, sources close to the former pair have said they remain supportive of each other's new relationships.

Alba herself has moved on and is currently dating "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Marvel" actor Danny Ramirez, 32. The two were first spotted together in May and later enjoyed a romantic vacation in Mexico.