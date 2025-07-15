Jessica Alba appears to have a new companion as she continues navigating her divorce from longtime husband, Cash Warren.

The 44-year-old actress and Honest Company co-founder was seen with "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Captain America" actor Danny Ramirez, 32, over the weekend as the two flew from Cancún, Mexico, back to Los Angeles.

The pair kept a low profile while walking through the airport on Sunday, both wearing casual clothes and baseball caps.

Though there was no public display of affection, their travel together quickly sparked dating rumors. TMZ later identified Ramirez as the man with Alba.

The sighting comes during Alba's ongoing separation from Warren, whom she married in 2008.

According to PageSix, the former couple shares three children: Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7. Alba filed for divorce in February 2025, one month after announcing their split publicly.

"We ... will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority," she wrote in a January Instagram post.

The exes have remained friendly, even celebrating Easter together and honoring each other on special occasions.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez spark dating rumors after being spotted boarding a flight to Cancun together. (via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/TBwefA0udk — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 14, 2025

Jessica Alba Tags Danny Ramirez in Post, Fueling Dating Buzz

This isn't the first time Alba and Ramirez have been connected. In March, Alba shared an Instagram Story congratulating Ramirez on his new role in "Avenger: Doomsday," tagging him and adding several exclamation points.

Fans also began speculating back in May when Alba was photographed holding hands with a mystery man in London's Regent's Park. Though unconfirmed at the time, some followers believed the man could be Ramirez.

Adding to the speculation, Ramirez attended a "Culture Makers" event hosted by Alba in Beverly Hills earlier this year, further linking the two, Hola said.

Despite the recent sightings, neither Alba nor Ramirez has commented on the nature of their relationship.

A source close to Alba previously said she wasn't "seeing anyone specific," but her recent travels and outings with Ramirez suggest they may be growing closer.

For now, Alba appears focused on her family and personal growth. In February, she revealed a new tattoo reading "life is transformation is life," hinting at her fresh start.