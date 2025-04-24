Jessica Alba and her estranged husband Cash Warren have officially listed their longtime family home for $18,995,000, according to reports.

The move comes just months after the couple filed for divorce following nearly 17 years of marriage.

The Beverly Hills estate, originally purchased by Alba and Warren in 2017 for $10 million, was completely remodeled to become their dream home.

Designed by Tommy and Kathy Clements, the 9,000-square-foot house features seven bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, a movie theater, gym, gourmet kitchen, and a spacious backyard perfect for family gatherings, PageSix said.

"This was the house I had dreamed of raising our kids in," Alba said during a 2019 tour with "Architectural Digest."

She explained that the home's layout and style were created with their three children—Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7—in mind. "I just wanted it to be beautiful but also kid-friendly," she added.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren File for Divorce After 17 Years

The actress, 43, and entrepreneur Warren, 46, filed for divorce in February. Both listed December 27, 2024, as their date of separation and cited "irreconcilable differences" in their filings. They are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Jessica previously opened up about the separation on Instagram, writing, "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple. It's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals." The couple met in 2004 on the set of "Fantastic Four" and married in 2008.

According to DailyMail, the sale of the property marks a major shift for the family. "We built the fireplace just for hanging stockings," Jessica once shared, highlighting how much thought they put into family-focused details.

A wall filled with family photos and her dream kitchen, complete with a breakfast nook, also showed her desire to make the house a warm, personal space.

Financially, the divorce may become complex. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, despite owning several valuable businesses.

Jessica's Honest Company, which she co-founded in 2011, is estimated to be worth over $600 million. Meanwhile, Warren's clothing brand, Pair of Thieves, is valued at about $100 million.