Valdson Vieira Cotrin, the longtime Paris-based employee of Jeffrey Epstein, said he believes the financier was innocent of sex‑trafficking charges and insisted there was "no way" Epstein took his own life, expressing fear that he could be targeted next.

Cotrin, 64, who served as Epstein's chauffeur, cook and household manager at the billionaire's Avenue Foch residence for nearly two decades, spoke publicly this week for the first time about his former employer's arrest and death. He said Epstein was upbeat in the days before his July 2019 arrest in New York and had discussed plans to post bail and continue investments.

"I drove him to Le Bourget. It was a Saturday, because on Monday he was supposed to appear before the judge," Cotrin said. "He loved life too much for suicide."

Epstein, who was 66 when he was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019, was facing federal charges alleging he trafficked underage girls. U.S. Department of Justice investigators later concluded Epstein died by suicide, but the finding has been disputed by relatives, acquaintances and conspiracy theorists.

Cotrin said he remained silent about many details for fear of retaliation. He referenced the deaths of two people connected to Epstein's circle — Virginia Giuffre, who died this year in Australia at 41 in a ruling of suicide, and modeling agent Jean‑Luc Brunel, who was found hanged in a Paris prison in 2022 while awaiting trial — as reasons for his caution.

"After what happened to them, poor Valdson... who knows?" he said.

Cotrin described Epstein as trusting and spoke of confidences about property investments, including plans for additional time in Paris and discreet purchases of an island. He said he was Epstein's only full‑time paid employee in Paris from 2001 until Epstein's death and that he handled the day‑to‑day running of the townhouse.

"I did everything in Paris," Cotrin said. "If someone could have seen something, it's Valdson. There's no one else."

Cotrin's account adds to a chorus of voices skeptical of the official account of Epstein's death and highlights lingering unease among those who worked for him. He declined to elaborate on specifics, citing safety concerns, and urged caution about drawing conclusions from his remarks.

Representatives for Epstein's estate did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Federal authorities have maintained their conclusion that Epstein died by suicide after an investigation into the Metropolitan Correctional Center's handling of his detention.