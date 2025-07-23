Actor Jerry O'Connell surprised a comedy audience in Montauk over the weekend when he revealed that his wife, Rebecca Romijn, once visited Jeffrey Epstein's infamous private island — but for work, not anything scandalous.

O'Connell shared the surprising story while doing a stand-up set alongside comedian Seth Herzog at fashion designer Cynthia Rowley's store in the Hamptons.

According to PageSix, as Herzog made light-hearted jokes about the many famous names linked to Epstein's island — even mentioning the late scientist Stephen Hawking — O'Connell took a more serious turn by sharing a personal story of his own.

"Actually, my wife told me she went to Epstein Island," O'Connell said. "There was a modeling shoot there. My wife was modeling at the time."

Rebecca Romijn, who starred in "X-Men" and "Ugly Betty," first found fame as a top model during the 1990s and early 2000s.

According to O'Connell, her visit happened during her modeling career, well before the couple married. He clarified, "I'm so sorry, everyone. I know this is a comedy show, but that's the end of that story. There was no massaging of feet."

The moment brought a pause to the laughter, but Herzog quickly brought the mood back with more jokes. "Anyone else want to confess?" he cracked.

O'Connell made it clear Romijn never met Epstein. Her visit was strictly professional and unrelated to the later criminal investigations involving the disgraced financier.

Epstein's private island, Little St. James, located in the US Virgin Islands, became known for being the center of numerous abuse allegations. He died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Though the crowd wasn't expecting such a revelation during a lighthearted comedy set, O'Connell handled the moment with honesty and humor.

It also came just weeks after the couple opened up about their long marriage during a radio interview.

They shared that they keep separate bank accounts but contribute together to a family fund.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell have been married for almost 18 years and share twin daughters together, DailyMail said.

While the internet often buzzes with rumors and speculation around Epstein's guest list, O'Connell's story gave a rare, personal insight — one that was simple and, as he said, had no scandal attached.