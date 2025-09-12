Olivia Wilde is staying quiet—but calm—about her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles' new relationship with actress Zoë Kravitz, according to recent reports.

The 41-year-old actress and director, who dated Styles from 2021 to 2022, reportedly "doesn't give a crap" about his latest romance.

A source told The Daily Mail, "She and Harry dated so long ago. I mean, they broke up three years ago."

Styles, 31, and Kravitz, 36, sparked dating rumors last month when they were seen walking arm-in-arm in Rome.

Since then, they've been spotted showing affection in New York City, adding fuel to the reports that things are heating up between the two stars.

While Wilde is said to have moved on, an insider admitted that the pairing feels "super awkward" for her—mainly because Kravitz is connected to Wilde's social circle, PageSix reported.

"Why her? Why does he have to date people she knows?" the insider said. Still, the source added, "Olivia doesn't care. She's done with it."

Wilde and Kravitz were photographed together at a Paris Fashion Week event in 2023 and later shared a private dinner.

Though it's unclear how close they really are, the connection between the two women has reportedly made things "uncomfortable."

Olivia Wilde Spotted on Dinner Date Amid Styles-Kravitz Buzz

Another source commented on the unique dynamic between Styles and Kravitz, calling them an "interesting pair."

Despite any awkwardness, Wilde appears focused on her own life. She was recently seen on a dinner date in London with Caspar Jopling, the ex-husband of singer Ellie Goulding.

As for Styles and Kravitz, they're said to be moving fast. According to insiders, they've already introduced each other to close friends and are spending a lot of time together.

However, Styles reportedly hasn't defined the relationship. "It's very new and fresh and they're just having fun," one source said.

Not everyone close to Kravitz is confident the relationship will last. One friend said, "Harry's fun, but he's never been a one-woman man.

According to The News, Zoe should know he doesn't settle." Another insider added, "Harry loves the chase and the attention. He's done this before."

Some even suggest Styles may be using the spotlight to his advantage. "Harry's got new music lined up for 2026," one source claimed. "A high-profile fling keeps him in the headlines. It's textbook Harry."