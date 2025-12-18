Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, long rumored to have split, have quelled speculation with a high-profile appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, "Marty Supreme."

However, sources tell Heat magazine that some of Jenner's friends fear the actor is strategically using the relationship to enhance his public image.

"They've never officially broken up, but it's common knowledge he was keeping her at arm's length for a while," an insider said.

"She struggled with the time apart when he was filming in Budapest recently, and he found her neediness hard to deal with. But she hung on in there."

The source added that Chalamet, 29, remains physically attracted to Jenner and is "pretty PR savvy," suggesting that having Jenner on his arm during major events amplifies media attention.

"The plan is for Kylie to show up strategically to select events when he needs to make a big splash," the insider said. "But many of Kylie's friends and family think she's making a fool of herself and believe he's using her for photo ops."

At the movie premiere, the couple turned heads in matching vivid orange outfits, with Jenner, 28, enjoying the spotlight. Kris Jenner also joined the publicity push, sharing photos of herself wearing a "Marty Supreme" hoodie on Instagram.

According to insiders, the coordinated outfits were Jenner's idea.

"She promised Timothée it would generate positive buzz, and it did. They both enjoyed strutting their stuff and putting an end to the split rumors," the source explained.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ couple has been together for almost three years but they have very much kept their love out of the public eye. After their 2023 US Open debut, they have only been seen as a couple at the Oscars, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes on a few ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌occasions.

Jenner has previously said, "I think it's important to keep things to yourself."

timothée chalamet and kylie jenner in custom chrome hearts at the ‘marty supreme’ premiere 🏓 pic.twitter.com/9wrdiUawv9 — DUDA (@saintdemie) December 9, 2025

Skipping the Met Gala

Chalamet also defended his absence from the 2025 Met Gala, where Jenner attended alone. On the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast, he explained that he was focused on supporting the New York Knicks.

"That Knicks run last year, I think that was the most fun period of my life. Those four months, I'm not even kidding. Just the Garden being electric," he said.

Jenner, meanwhile, attended the gala in a custom Ferragamo gown that adhered to the event's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme.

The cosmetics mogul had company in sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, while Chalamet watched the Knicks from home.

A few days later, the couple appeared publicly for the first time since the gala at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, dressed in coordinated monochromatic ensembles.

Their chemistry was again on display at the "Marty Supreme" premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, where Chalamet wore a leather suit and a ping-pong paddle bag, and Jenner opted for a form-fitting figure-hugging dress.

Kris also endorsed the premiere with themed merchandise on Instagram.

Insiders say Jenner is "besotted" with the actor, but some friends worry about her emotional investment versus his apparent focus on career strategy.

"Only time will tell if these two have what it takes to last. Some people feel he doesn't seem as invested in the relationship as she is, but Kylie's confident they've got what it takes to build a future together," a source told Heat.