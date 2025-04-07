Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were seen together again in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 6, sharing a warm hug and a friendly moment nearly two years after their bitter breakup.

The former couple, who ended their engagement in 2020 after nine years together, seemed to be in good spirits as they spent time with their children.

Sudeikis, 49, and Wilde, 41, were spotted at a playground with their two children, son Otis, 10, and daughter Daisy, 8.

The family enjoyed the afternoon as the children played nearby. Despite their past struggles, the pair appeared to be amicable, chatting and smiling as they enjoyed the moment together before parting ways.

Wilde and Sudeikis first met in 2011 at an SNL party, and they got engaged in 2012. Their relationship had been relatively private, but they faced significant public attention following their split.

In November 2020, their breakup made headlines, mainly when Wilde started dating singer Harry Styles, People said. However, it was their custody battle over their children that captured even more media focus in the following years.

In April 2022, tensions flared when Sudeikis controversially served Wilde legal papers while she was onstage at CinemaCon. Wilde later claimed that the manner in which the papers were served was meant to "threaten" her.

The custody dispute focused on where the couple's children would live, with Sudeikis in New York City and Wilde in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, by September 2023, the custody battle was finally settled. Sudeikis agreed to pay $27,500 per month in child support and contribute to 25% of Wilde's childcare expenses.

Since then, the two have worked hard to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship, with sources confirming that they are "in a good place" and have created a successful routine for their children.

The recent reunion at the park shows that Sudeikis and Wilde have moved forward from their past disputes, focusing on the well-being of their children. A source close to the pair shared that they are united in their commitment to being "deeply devoted parents."

While their relationship endured public struggles, the friendly meeting in L.A. signals that Wilde and Sudeikis have managed to put the past behind them and prioritize their children's happiness.

The pair, once engaged, have successfully transitioned into co-parents, and the hug in the park shows that they are continuing to work together for the sake of their family.