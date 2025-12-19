Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, is opening up about life in the public eye and her approach to self-expression in a rare interview with Interview magazine.

The 30-year-old Australian architectural designer, who recently debuted her art performance "BIO POP (THE ORIGIN)" in Seoul, explained that she doesn't feel confined by public perception.

Instead, she views her work as a way to reclaim her narrative and challenge cultural assumptions.

Censori's latest project, featuring sculpted furniture and masked doubles of herself, explores the concept of doppelgängers.

According to Yahoo, she explained that these figures are not exact copies but "spillages" — representations of how her image evolves outside her control.

Through this work, Censori confronts what she calls "phantom selves," the multiple versions of herself that emerge in the public eye.

She clarified that this isn't about feeling trapped but rather about reclaiming agency over her image.

"The public sees versions of her without her consent. People project, invent, and erase," she said, noting that her performance is about sculpting these projections back into her own story.

Censori described the process as multiplying her image until the original becomes myth, turning what could be limiting scrutiny into a creative force.

Bianca Censori Explains Her Bold Fashion

Much of the attention on Censori stems from her marriage to West, 48, and her often daring fashion choices.

She has frequently appeared in revealing outfits at public events, including a sheer gown at the 2025 Grammys, which sparked controversy.

However, she explained that her fashion decisions are rooted in art and perspective rather than provocation.

"The female body isn't inherently sexual. That's a cultural overlay," Censori said, adding that her bodysuits are designed to remove individuality and turn the body into a surface for expression, US Magazine reported.

Censori also discussed her relationship with social media, describing it as a space where public perception shifts quickly.

She said she isn't seeking praise or backlash but studies how attention circulates to better understand cultural sensitivities. Her ultimate goal, she emphasized, is self-expression.

While West has not publicly commented on "BIO POP," he has previously praised Censori's bold fashion choices.

In a tweet last year, he lauded her as "smart, talented, brave and hot," highlighting his support for her creative and public persona.