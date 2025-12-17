Jessica Mulroney, once a familiar face beside Meghan Markle, is facing a painful public setback inside her own famous family.

The Canadian stylist has been left off the Mulroney family Christmas card, a move that sources say signals a deep freeze following her recent split from husband Ben Mulroney, the son of Canada's late former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

The holiday card, sent by Mila Mulroney to friends and relatives around the world, featured 19 family members gathered together.

Ben Mulroney appeared with the couple's three children—teenage twins Brian and John and 12-year-old daughter Ivy—but Jessica was noticeably missing. To many close to the family, the omission spoke louder than words.

The snub comes after Jessica and Ben quietly separated earlier this summer after 16 years of marriage.

The breakup was kept private until reports surfaced in July. According to sources, the situation has grown tense, with family members unhappy about how news of the separation spread.

One insider said the family had grown frustrated and believed the split would lead to a difficult divorce.

According to PageSix, Jessica has not publicly commented on the family rift or the Christmas card. A request for comment was not returned.

The separation marks another major change in a year already filled with loss for Jessica.

She was once closely tied to Meghan Markle, serving as her stylist and best friend during Meghan's years filming "Suits" in Toronto.

Their bond was so strong that Jessica's children played key roles in Meghan's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Her twin sons carried Meghan's veil, while daughter Ivy served as a flower girl alongside Princess Charlotte.

Meghan Markle’s former BFF Jessica Mulroney formally iced out of family dynasty in most savage way https://t.co/2bfFknxWbp pic.twitter.com/JtYAEiqlhD — Page Six (@PageSix) December 16, 2025

Jessica Mulroney Loses TV Roles

That friendship ended in 2020 after Jessica was accused by blogger Sasha Exeter of showing "textbook white privilege" during the Black Lives Matter movement.

The controversy cost Jessica several high-profile jobs, including television roles in both the US and Canada.

While Jessica later insisted she and Meghan were still close, the two have not been seen together publicly in years.

Now, the family freeze-out adds to her challenges. Sources say Jessica has been seen attending events alone and is no longer wearing her wedding ring, People reported.

One insider described her as sad but relieved to finally have clarity about her marriage.

Despite the setbacks, Jessica remains active online, sharing fashion and fitness content with her large following.