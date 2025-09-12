Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom this week for a four-day visit that included public engagements, a private meeting with his father, King Charles III, and warm receptions from well-wishers — all while his wife, Meghan Markle, remained in California, according to representatives and people close to the family.

The 40-year-old duke attended charity events in Nottingham and other locations, including an Invictus Games-related appearance, and visited the grave of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death. Harry also held a nearly hourlong private tea with King Charles at Clarence House, his first one-on-one meeting with the sovereign in 19 months, aides said Thursday.

"He's obviously loved being back in the U.K., catching up with old friends, colleagues, and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him," a spokesperson for Harry said in a statement. After his meeting with the king, Harry told reporters at an event, "He's great, thank you," when asked about the monarch's health.

The reunion followed months of coordination between Harry's team and officials at Clarence House, who worked to arrange the private conversation amid ongoing sensitivities stemming from the Sussexes' departure from senior royal duties in 2020 and subsequent public disputes.

Photos from events showed Harry greeted warmly by members of the public, who applauded and waved as he made appearances. Supporters at a youth center in Nottingham described him as appearing relaxed and engaged.

The trip, however, underscored divisions in the family. Meghan, 44, did not accompany her husband and remained in Montecito, California, according to the spokesperson. British tabloid coverage emphasized the contrast, highlighting Harry's solo return to a royal setting that, until 2020, had been the center of his public life.

Sources close to the couple told news outlets that Harry has at times expressed regret about life in exile from royal duties, and that he has struggled with the reduced public role and changes to daily routine since moving to the United States. A person familiar with the couple's work said Meghan continues to focus on business ventures, including projects tied to media and lifestyle brands, and that she maintains a demanding schedule.

Buckingham Palace and representatives for Prince William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, declined to comment on the private family meeting. Royal aides have in the past described ongoing efforts to manage family relationships privately while also addressing the public fallout from the Sussexes' memoirs, interviews, and media ventures.

The visit comes as the royal household continues to navigate duties tied to the king's health, public appearances, and longstanding questions about the future roles of working and non-working members of the royal family.