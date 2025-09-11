Ex-royal butler Paul Burrell has asserted that Meghan Markle's ambition for fame and her cultural differences with the British Royal Family have made the collapse of her marriage to Prince Harry "inevitable."

Burrell, Queen Elizabeth II's and later Princess Diana's personal butler, said this in an interview with the Daily Mail Royals YouTube channel to promote his new book, The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana.

Making a neutral comment, Burrell expressed, "I don't think Meghan ever considered being a supporting actress. I think she wanted to be a star.

Burrell elaborates on this concept in his book and writes, "She wanted to be the star but she would always have second billing to the future Queen Catherine."

He added, "While Meghan wanted celebrity status, she did not want to conform to the rules of the House of Windsor.

Being American, she struggled to understand the culture of the Royal establishment with its rules and protocols."

The ex-palace staffer also stated he feels the divorce of Harry and Meghan is only a matter of time.

Speaking during an interview, Burrell said, I think the two cultures which came together in the marriage of Harry and Meghan, there is a fault line down the middle of it and I feel that will crack one day."

Looking back at Harry's transition to life outside the institution of royalty, he continued, "He is sat in Montecito, twiddling his thumbs, thinking: 'What do I do next? What is my role? Where is my work?'"

Such a scenario could prove increasingly challenging for the Duke of Sussex, according to Burrell.

"As Meghan rises in the Netflix firmament into whatever she will do, I think it won't be enough for Meghan and it won't be enough for Harry," he stated.

He went on to speculate about Markle's aspirations, saying, "She will just go off and her next step is a billionaire because she's got millions so why not step up to a billionaire?

In a more daring prediction, Burrell even hinted at a political future: "Why not become governor of California?"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedded on May 19, 2018. The pair has since retreated from royal obligations and moved to California.