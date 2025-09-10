Prince Harry's rift with the royal family is "completely destroyed," according to former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles from 2004 to 2011.

Harrold's new book, "The RoyalButler," offers a rare inside look at the once-close relationship between Harry, Prince William, and the rest of the family, and why he believes reconciliation is unlikely.

Harrold told Page Six that King Charles "doesn't trust Harry, because of what Harry has said. He worried that he would use it to his advantage. And he has." He warned that any attempt to mend the relationship could backfire if Harry and Meghan later shared new grievances through books, interviews, or television deals.

William's Plans to 'Reset' the Monarchy

Harrold described William and Harry as inseparable during his years at Highgrove, saying they were "walking together, in the pub together, on motorbikes together." That closeness fractured after Harry met Meghan Markle in 2016.

"As soon as Meghan came into his life, everything changed," Harrold explained. He suggested the split between the brothers goes beyond public accounts, saying, "There must be something deeper going on that we're not being told."

The book details how Harry accused William of knocking him to the floor during a 2019 argument, as described in Harry's memoir "Spare." Despite tensions, William and Harry were still on good terms at the time of Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding.

Harrold also recounts a candid moment from that day. After the ceremony, Prince Philip reportedly turned to Queen Elizabeth II and said, "Thank f**k that's over." Harrold said the Queen grinned at the remark.

The butler writes that William intends to modernize the monarchy when he becomes king, slimming down the number of working royals. "The monarchy will be the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children only," Harrold predicted. He noted that William and Catherine have refused to employ a butler, preferring to do household tasks themselves.

Meghan's Final Royal Engagement

Harrold's disclosure comes after a new emphasis on Meghan's last solo job in the royal family in 2020. Palace insiders claim that Meghan, during her emotional goodbye at Buckingham Palace, might have said, "It didn't have to be this way."

A staff member has gone as far as to say that the speech was a combination of "fury, frustration and heartbreak," according to Radar Online, while some others understood it as a sign of the following events. Very soon, Meghan and Harry were off the royal duties road, and they later appeared in interviews and a Netflix series, discussing their experiences of oppression, which had become public.

The fallout has left Harry estranged from much of his family. Harrold summed up the situation bluntly, saying, "They were all so close, and to see that relationship completely destroyed, I do not see them coming back from it."