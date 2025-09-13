In a recently leaked clip from the forthcoming documentary In 'Whose Name?' Kanye West and Elon Musk were glimpsed commiserating over their high-profile splits, exchanging awkward chuckles about Kim Kardashian and Grimes during a strange on-camera encounter.

The encounter allegedly occurred at Kanye's Donda 2 listening party in Miami in 2022, where West met Musk and showed him around a spartan setup that was 'an idea of a bedroom.'

FIRST LOOK AT A SCENE FROM “IN WHOSE NAME” pic.twitter.com/D3wFsi3YF4 — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSubX) September 12, 2025

"Thanks for inviting me," Musk states as he comes in, complimenting the production crew.

West then takes Musk into a room where there is a huge, pillow-covered bed, and both men get on and start an odd but honest dialogue.

"So are you and Kim, like, off and on or something? Or, I don't know, it's hard to tell," Musk laughs.

West just groans in reply, not appearing enthusiastic about the question.

Musk, who broke up with singer Grimes in 2021, spoke about the uncertainty of their relationship today.

"Claire and I, Grimes, we're sort of..." Musk starts. "You know, in the same text stream, she's like, 'I love you,' and then, like, you know, a day later, like, 'I hate you,'" he says, chuckling.

West then asked him a straightforward question, "And what do you do?"

To which Musk responds, "And you must know, right, and I'm like, 'Woah, uh, okay.' Uh, yeah, right."

The scene then concludes with a mysterious remark by West, "And you probably know, exactly, and I'm like, 'Woah, uh, okay.' Uh, yeah, exactly."

The documentary then transitions into news footage covering Kanye's riches, his status as the 'richest Black man in U.S. history,' and his recent divorce and money-related conflicts with Kim Kardashian.

Directed by a team who have not been revealed, In 'Whose Name?' seeks to chart West's tumultuous and incendiary recent past. In Whose Name? opens in limited release on September 19.

Ever since Kanye West and Elon Musk's on-again, off-again friendship has left fans bewildered, this intimate footage presents yet another dimension to their messy public friendship.